When considering the amount of recognition I receive for my accomplishments, it is usually:
A
determined solely by unconscious drives, as described by the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
less than I would like, which may lead to feelings of frustration or decreased motivation
C
completely unrelated to my emotional experiences, according to the James-Lange theory
D
the primary cause of physiological arousal, as suggested by the Cannon-Bard theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea of each theory mentioned in the problem. The Schachter-Singer two-factor theory emphasizes that emotion is based on both physiological arousal and cognitive labeling of that arousal.
Step 2: Recognize that the James-Lange theory proposes that emotions result from the perception of physiological changes, meaning emotions are closely tied to bodily responses.
Step 3: Note that the Cannon-Bard theory suggests that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously and independently, not that arousal causes emotion.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about recognition and feelings of frustration or decreased motivation. This relates to emotional experiences and their impact on motivation, which is consistent with psychological understanding of emotions influencing behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the option stating 'less than I would like, which may lead to feelings of frustration or decreased motivation' aligns best with psychological principles about emotions and motivation, rather than the physiological or cognitive explanations of the other theories.
