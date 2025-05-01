Which of the following statements about stress is NOT true?
A
The body's response to stress involves activation of the sympathetic nervous system.
B
Chronic stress can contribute to the development of health problems.
C
Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health.
D
Stress can sometimes enhance performance and motivation.
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress in psychology, which refers to the body's response to any demand or challenge, involving physiological and psychological components.
Step 2: Review the role of the sympathetic nervous system in stress, which activates the 'fight or flight' response, preparing the body to respond to stressors.
Step 3: Recognize that chronic stress can negatively impact health by contributing to issues such as cardiovascular disease, weakened immune function, and mental health disorders.
Step 4: Consider that stress is not always harmful; it can sometimes improve performance and motivation by increasing alertness and focus, a concept known as eustress.
Step 5: Identify the statement that is NOT true by comparing each option to these psychological principles, noting that the claim 'Stress always has negative effects on physical and mental health' is incorrect because stress can also have positive effects.
