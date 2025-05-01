In the context of memory processes, what is the key distinction between maintenance rehearsal and elaborative rehearsal?
A
Maintenance rehearsal requires creating mental images, while elaborative rehearsal does not involve imagery.
B
Maintenance rehearsal is used for long-term memory storage, while elaborative rehearsal is only effective for short-term memory.
C
Maintenance rehearsal focuses on understanding the meaning of information, whereas elaborative rehearsal relies solely on rote repetition.
D
Maintenance rehearsal involves repeating information to keep it in short-term memory, while elaborative rehearsal involves linking new information to existing knowledge for deeper encoding.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of maintenance rehearsal. This is a memory process where information is repeated over and over to keep it active in short-term memory without necessarily understanding its meaning.
Step 2: Understand the concept of elaborative rehearsal. This involves processing information more deeply by linking it to existing knowledge, which helps encode it into long-term memory.
Step 3: Compare the two types of rehearsal based on their purpose and effectiveness. Maintenance rehearsal is primarily for short-term retention through repetition, while elaborative rehearsal promotes long-term retention through meaningful connections.
Step 4: Recognize that maintenance rehearsal does not typically involve understanding or creating mental images, whereas elaborative rehearsal often involves deeper cognitive processing, such as creating associations or mental imagery.
Step 5: Summarize the key distinction: maintenance rehearsal keeps information in short-term memory by repetition, while elaborative rehearsal enhances memory by linking new information to what is already known, facilitating long-term storage.
