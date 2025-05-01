Which parenting style is most strongly associated with children who are confident, competent, and self-directed?
A
Uninvolved
B
Authoritarian
C
Permissive
D
Authoritative
1
Understand the four main parenting styles: Uninvolved, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Authoritative. Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Recall that the Authoritative parenting style is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, meaning parents are supportive yet set clear standards.
Recognize that children raised by Authoritative parents tend to develop confidence, competence, and self-direction due to the balance of warmth and structure.
Contrast this with other styles: Authoritarian (high demandingness, low responsiveness), Permissive (high responsiveness, low demandingness), and Uninvolved (low responsiveness, low demandingness), which are less associated with these positive child outcomes.
Conclude that the Authoritative parenting style is most strongly linked to children who are confident, competent, and self-directed because it fosters both independence and guidance.
