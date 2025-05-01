In operant conditioning, which term refers to performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation?
A
Discrimination
B
Generalization
C
Shaping
D
Extinction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in operant conditioning: 'Discrimination' refers to responding differently to various stimuli, 'Shaping' involves reinforcing successive approximations of a behavior, and 'Extinction' is the reduction of a behavior when reinforcement stops.
Focus on the concept of performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation, which means the behavior occurs beyond the original context where it was learned.
Recognize that 'Generalization' is the term used when a behavior learned in one context is performed in other similar contexts or situations.
Compare the definitions to see that 'Generalization' best fits the description of performing a reinforced behavior in a different situation.
Conclude that the correct term for this phenomenon in operant conditioning is 'Generalization'.
