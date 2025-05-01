In the context of social psychology, how might opinion polls negatively affect voter behaviors?
A
They can create a bandwagon effect, causing individuals to vote for the candidate perceived as most popular rather than their genuine preference.
B
They eliminate social influence, making voters immune to peer pressure.
C
They ensure that all voters make decisions based solely on personal research.
D
They always increase voter turnout by motivating undecided voters to participate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of opinion polls in social psychology: Opinion polls are surveys that measure public opinion on various topics, including political candidates, by asking a sample of people about their preferences.
Recognize the bandwagon effect: This is a psychological phenomenon where individuals adopt certain behaviors or opinions because they perceive them to be popular or widely accepted, rather than based on their own independent judgment.
Analyze how opinion polls might influence voter behavior: When polls show a candidate as leading or most popular, some voters may feel inclined to support that candidate to be part of the majority, even if it conflicts with their true preference.
Consider alternative effects that are less likely or incorrect: For example, opinion polls do not eliminate social influence or guarantee decisions based solely on personal research, nor do they always increase voter turnout.
Conclude that the negative impact of opinion polls on voter behavior is primarily through the bandwagon effect, where voters may prioritize popularity over genuine preference.
