Which of the following statements is most likely true about advertising media according to social psychology research?
A
Advertising media can shape consumer attitudes and behaviors by utilizing persuasive techniques.
B
Advertising media is generally ignored by most individuals and does not affect their choices.
C
Advertising media has little to no influence on people's social norms or purchasing decisions.
D
Advertising media is only effective when it presents factual information without emotional appeal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of advertising media from a social psychology perspective, which studies how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by others and their environment.
Step 2: Recognize that advertising often uses persuasive techniques such as emotional appeals, social proof, and repetition to influence consumer attitudes and behaviors.
Step 3: Consider research findings that show advertising can shape social norms by making certain behaviors or products seem desirable or popular, thereby affecting purchasing decisions.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements by noting that advertising is rarely ignored completely, and it often influences choices beyond just presenting factual information—it frequently relies on emotional and social cues.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement aligns with the idea that advertising media can shape consumer attitudes and behaviors through persuasive techniques, as supported by social psychology research.
