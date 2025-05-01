Which of the following is often neglected in a bureaucracy such as a university?
A
Hierarchical authority structures
B
Personal relationships and individual needs
C
Formal rules and regulations
D
Standardized procedures for decision-making
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bureaucracy, which is an organizational structure characterized by hierarchical authority, formal rules, and standardized procedures designed to ensure efficiency and predictability.
Step 2: Identify the key features of bureaucracy, such as hierarchical authority structures, formal rules and regulations, and standardized procedures for decision-making, which are all designed to maintain order and consistency.
Step 3: Recognize that while these features focus on organizational efficiency, they often overlook the human element, specifically personal relationships and individual needs within the organization.
Step 4: Analyze how in bureaucracies like universities, the emphasis on rules and hierarchy can lead to neglecting the importance of personal relationships and addressing individual needs of members.
Step 5: Conclude that the aspect often neglected in bureaucracies is 'Personal relationships and individual needs,' as the system prioritizes formal structures over interpersonal dynamics.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah