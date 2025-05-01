Which of the following is one of the best-demonstrated effects of the media in social psychology?
A
Media exposure can increase aggressive behavior in viewers.
B
Media has no impact on attitudes or beliefs.
C
Media consistently reduces conformity among individuals.
D
Media always leads to improved interpersonal relationships.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about the well-demonstrated effects of media in social psychology, focusing on how media influences behavior and attitudes.
Recall key findings from social psychology research, such as the impact of media violence on aggression, which has been supported by numerous studies.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to established research: media exposure increasing aggressive behavior is a widely supported effect, while the other options are either false or not consistently supported.
Recognize that media does influence attitudes and beliefs, so the statement 'Media has no impact on attitudes or beliefs' is incorrect.
Conclude that the best-supported effect among the options is that media exposure can increase aggressive behavior in viewers, based on empirical evidence.
