Both cognitive representation and categorization are types of which of the following processes in cognitive psychology?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Motor reflexes
C
Physiological responses
D
Mental processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Cognitive representation' refers to how information and knowledge are mentally stored and organized in the mind, while 'categorization' is the process of grouping objects, ideas, or information based on shared features or concepts.
Step 2: Recognize that both cognitive representation and categorization involve internal mental activities rather than observable physical actions or automatic bodily responses.
Step 3: Review the options provided: Classical conditioning (a learning process involving associations), Motor reflexes (automatic physical responses), Physiological responses (bodily functions), and Mental processes (internal cognitive activities).
Step 4: Identify that since cognitive representation and categorization involve thinking, understanding, and organizing information, they fall under the category of mental processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification for both cognitive representation and categorization is 'Mental processes' because they are fundamental cognitive functions studied in cognitive psychology.
