Which psychologist was most influential in shaping our understanding of cognitive development according to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory?
A
Erik Erikson
B
Jean Piaget
C
Sigmund Freud
D
B.F. Skinner
1
Understand that Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory focuses on how children develop cognitive abilities through stages, emphasizing processes like assimilation, accommodation, and schema formation.
Recognize that the question asks which psychologist was most influential in shaping this theory, so focus on the key figures associated with cognitive development rather than other psychological domains.
Recall that Erik Erikson is known for psychosocial development stages, Sigmund Freud for psychosexual stages, and B.F. Skinner for behaviorism and operant conditioning, which are different areas from cognitive development.
Identify Jean Piaget as the psychologist who developed the theory of cognitive development, outlining stages such as sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational stages.
Conclude that Jean Piaget is the correct answer because he directly shaped our understanding of cognitive development through his extensive research and theory.
