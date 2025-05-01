According to research, Piaget's views on the egocentrism of infants are:
A
Fully supported, with all research confirming infants are completely egocentric as Piaget described
B
Only applicable to adolescents, not infants
C
Irrelevant, since egocentrism is not considered a part of cognitive development
D
Somewhat overstated, as later studies show infants may have some ability to understand others' perspectives earlier than Piaget proposed
1
Understand the concept of egocentrism in Piaget's theory: Egocentrism refers to the inability of a child to see a situation from another person's point of view, which Piaget believed was prominent in infants and young children during the preoperational stage.
Review Piaget's original claim: Piaget suggested that infants and young children are completely egocentric, meaning they cannot understand perspectives other than their own.
Examine later research findings: Subsequent studies have shown that infants may demonstrate some early forms of perspective-taking or understanding of others' viewpoints, indicating that egocentrism might not be as absolute as Piaget proposed.
Compare Piaget's theory with modern research: Recognize that while Piaget's theory laid important groundwork, it somewhat overstated the extent and duration of egocentrism in infancy.
Conclude that Piaget's views on infant egocentrism are somewhat overstated, as later research suggests infants have some ability to understand others' perspectives earlier than originally thought.
