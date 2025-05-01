According to Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory, which sensorimotor substage is primarily focused on reflexes?
A
Tertiary Circular Reactions (12 to 18 months)
B
Reflexive Schemes (Birth to 1 month)
C
Secondary Circular Reactions (4 to 8 months)
D
Primary Circular Reactions (1 to 4 months)
1
Understand that Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory divides the sensorimotor stage into several substages, each characterized by different types of infant learning and behavior.
Identify that the earliest substage focuses on innate reflexes and automatic responses present at birth, which are the foundation for later cognitive development.
Recall the names and age ranges of the sensorimotor substages: Reflexive Schemes (Birth to 1 month), Primary Circular Reactions (1 to 4 months), Secondary Circular Reactions (4 to 8 months), and Tertiary Circular Reactions (12 to 18 months).
Recognize that the substage primarily focused on reflexes is the Reflexive Schemes substage, where infants use their reflexes to interact with the environment.
Conclude that the correct answer is Reflexive Schemes (Birth to 1 month) because this substage involves the infant's reflexive behaviors before intentional actions develop.
