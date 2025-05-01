Which term refers to your belief in your own effectiveness, rather than your attitude?
A
Self-efficacy
B
Intrinsic motivation
C
Self-esteem
D
Locus of control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The question asks about a belief in your own effectiveness, which means how capable you feel in handling tasks or challenges.
Step 2: Define 'Self-efficacy'. Self-efficacy is a psychological concept introduced by Albert Bandura that refers to an individual's belief in their ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task.
Step 3: Differentiate 'Self-efficacy' from 'Attitude'. Attitude generally refers to a person's feelings or evaluations about something, whereas self-efficacy specifically relates to confidence in one's own effectiveness.
Step 4: Review the other options: 'Intrinsic motivation' refers to doing something because it is inherently interesting or enjoyable, 'Self-esteem' is about overall self-worth or value, and 'Locus of control' relates to beliefs about control over events in life.
Step 5: Conclude that the term that best fits the belief in your own effectiveness, rather than your attitude, is 'Self-efficacy'.
