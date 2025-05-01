Which psychological perspective most clearly focuses on how we learn observable responses?
A
Psychoanalytic perspective
B
Humanistic psychology
C
Behaviorism
D
Cognitive psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key phrase in the question: 'how we learn observable responses.' This phrase points to a focus on behaviors that can be seen and measured.
Recall the main focus of each psychological perspective: Psychoanalytic perspective emphasizes unconscious motives; Humanistic psychology focuses on personal growth and self-actualization; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking and memory.
Understand that Behaviorism is the perspective that studies learning through observable behaviors and responses, often through conditioning.
Match the key phrase with the perspective that emphasizes learning observable behaviors, which is Behaviorism.
Conclude that the psychological perspective most clearly focusing on learning observable responses is Behaviorism.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah