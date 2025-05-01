Which of the following psychologists was a behaviorist?
A
B.F. Skinner
B
Sigmund Freud
C
Carl Rogers
D
Jean Piaget
Understand the definition of behaviorism: Behaviorism is a psychological approach that focuses on observable behaviors and the ways they can be learned or modified through interaction with the environment, rather than on internal mental states.
Review the key figures associated with behaviorism: Notable behaviorists include John B. Watson, Ivan Pavlov, and B.F. Skinner, who emphasized conditioning and reinforcement in behavior.
Identify the psychologists listed in the problem and their main contributions: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, Carl Rogers for humanistic psychology, Jean Piaget for cognitive development, and B.F. Skinner for operant conditioning within behaviorism.
Match the psychologist to the behaviorist approach: Since B.F. Skinner developed operant conditioning, which is a core concept in behaviorism, he is the behaviorist among the options.
Conclude that B.F. Skinner is the correct answer because his work aligns with the principles of behaviorism, unlike the other psychologists listed.
