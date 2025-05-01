In cognitive psychology, cognitive-behavior therapy (CBT) focuses heavily on which of the following aspects?
A
Identifying and modifying maladaptive thought patterns and behaviors
B
Emphasizing the role of genetic inheritance in mental disorders
C
Focusing solely on the use of medication to treat symptoms
D
Exploring unconscious motives and childhood experiences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of cognitive-behavior therapy (CBT) by recalling that CBT is a form of psychotherapy that combines cognitive and behavioral approaches to address psychological problems.
Step 2: Recognize that CBT primarily targets the way individuals think (cognition) and behave, aiming to identify and change negative or maladaptive thought patterns and behaviors that contribute to emotional distress.
Step 3: Compare the options given: CBT does not emphasize genetic inheritance, which is more related to biological or genetic psychology; nor does it focus solely on medication, which is the domain of pharmacotherapy; and it does not primarily explore unconscious motives or childhood experiences, which are central to psychoanalytic approaches.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct aspect of CBT is its focus on identifying and modifying maladaptive thought patterns and behaviors, as this aligns with the therapy's goal to improve mental health by changing dysfunctional thinking and behavior.
Step 5: Summarize that CBT is an active, present-focused therapy that empowers individuals to develop healthier thinking and behavior patterns, distinguishing it from other psychological approaches.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah