Which psychological perspective is primarily concerned with how information is processed, stored, and retrieved in the brain?
A
Humanistic perspective
B
Psychoanalytic perspective
C
Cognitive perspective
D
Behavioral perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of each psychological perspective listed: Humanistic perspective emphasizes personal growth and self-actualization; Psychoanalytic perspective focuses on unconscious motives and conflicts; Behavioral perspective studies observable behaviors and their environmental determinants.
Understand that the question asks about the perspective concerned with how information is processed, stored, and retrieved in the brain, which relates to mental processes such as thinking, memory, and problem-solving.
Recognize that the Cognitive perspective specifically studies internal mental processes including perception, memory, and information processing.
Match the description of the Cognitive perspective to the question's focus on information processing, storage, and retrieval.
Conclude that the Cognitive perspective is the correct answer because it directly addresses the mental functions involved in handling information within the brain.
