According to Vygotsky's theory in social psychology, learning primarily occurs through which of the following processes?
A
biological maturation
B
classical conditioning
C
individual exploration without external guidance
D
social interaction with more knowledgeable others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core concept in Vygotsky's theory, which emphasizes the social context of learning rather than biological or individual factors alone.
Understand that Vygotsky proposed learning occurs through social interaction, particularly with individuals who have more knowledge or skills, often called 'more knowledgeable others'.
Recognize that biological maturation refers to natural development processes, which Vygotsky acknowledged but did not see as the primary driver of learning.
Note that classical conditioning is a behavioral learning process unrelated to Vygotsky's social constructivist approach.
Conclude that individual exploration without external guidance is less emphasized in Vygotsky's theory compared to guided social interaction, making 'social interaction with more knowledgeable others' the key process.
