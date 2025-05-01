Stimulation of which of the following brain areas is most likely to lead a person to eat?
A
Amygdala
B
Prefrontal cortex
C
Ventromedial hypothalamus
D
Lateral hypothalamus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of each brain area listed in the problem: the amygdala is involved in emotion processing, the prefrontal cortex is associated with decision making and self-control, and the ventromedial hypothalamus is linked to satiety or feeling full.
Recognize that the hypothalamus is a critical brain region for regulating hunger and feeding behaviors, with different parts having distinct functions.
Identify that the lateral hypothalamus is known as the 'hunger center' because its stimulation typically triggers eating behavior.
Contrast this with the ventromedial hypothalamus, which acts as a 'satiety center' and inhibits eating when stimulated.
Conclude that stimulation of the lateral hypothalamus is most likely to lead a person to eat, based on its role in initiating feeding.
