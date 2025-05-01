Aging in which part of the brain is most likely to produce a decline in working memory?
Cerebellum
Occipital lobe
Medulla oblongata
Prefrontal cortex
Understand that working memory is primarily associated with the prefrontal cortex, a region in the frontal lobe of the brain responsible for higher cognitive functions such as planning, decision-making, and holding information temporarily.
Recognize that aging can affect different brain regions differently, and decline in working memory is often linked to changes in the prefrontal cortex rather than other areas like the cerebellum, occipital lobe, or medulla oblongata.
Recall the functions of the other brain parts listed: the cerebellum mainly coordinates movement, the occipital lobe processes visual information, and the medulla oblongata controls autonomic functions like breathing and heart rate.
Conclude that since working memory is a cognitive function managed by the prefrontal cortex, aging-related decline in working memory is most likely due to changes in this brain region.
Therefore, the correct answer is the prefrontal cortex, as it is the brain area most closely linked to working memory and its decline with age.
