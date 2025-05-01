During the orgasmic phase, which part of the nervous system is most dominant?
A
The enteric nervous system
B
The parasympathetic nervous system
C
The somatic nervous system
D
The sympathetic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the phases of the sexual response cycle, which include excitement, plateau, orgasm, and resolution.
Recall that the autonomic nervous system (ANS) has two main branches: the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and the parasympathetic nervous system (PNS), each playing different roles in sexual arousal and response.
Identify that during the initial excitement and arousal phases, the parasympathetic nervous system is more active, promoting vasodilation and erection.
Recognize that during the orgasmic phase, the sympathetic nervous system becomes dominant, triggering muscle contractions and physiological responses associated with orgasm.
Conclude that the sympathetic nervous system is most dominant during the orgasmic phase, as it controls the intense physical reactions characteristic of this stage.
Watch next
Master The Endocrine System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah