Which of the following is a long-term effect of sleep deprivation?
Decreased risk of chronic diseases
Temporary increase in alertness
Impaired memory and cognitive function
Improved immune system response
Step 1: Understand the concept of sleep deprivation, which refers to the condition of not having enough sleep, either in quantity or quality, over a period of time.
Step 2: Recognize that sleep deprivation can have both short-term and long-term effects on the body and brain.
Step 3: Identify that short-term effects might include temporary changes such as increased alertness or mood changes, but these are not sustained over time.
Step 4: Focus on the long-term effects, which typically involve more serious consequences such as impaired memory, reduced cognitive function, weakened immune response, and increased risk of chronic diseases.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, 'Impaired memory and cognitive function' best represents a long-term effect of sleep deprivation, as it reflects ongoing negative impacts on brain function.
