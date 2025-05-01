Which of the following is one of the functions of symbolic culture?
A
It directly controls the climate and geography of a region.
B
It facilitates communication and shared meaning among members of a society.
C
It determines the genetic makeup of individuals within a culture.
D
It eliminates all individual differences in personality.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of symbolic culture, which refers to the non-material aspects of culture such as language, beliefs, values, norms, and symbols that carry meaning within a society.
Recognize that symbolic culture plays a key role in how people communicate and share meanings, enabling members of a society to understand each other and coordinate behavior.
Eliminate options that are unrelated to symbolic culture: it does not control physical aspects like climate or geography, nor does it determine genetic makeup or completely eliminate individual personality differences.
Focus on the option that highlights communication and shared meaning, as this aligns with the primary function of symbolic culture in facilitating social interaction and cohesion.
Conclude that the correct function of symbolic culture is to facilitate communication and shared meaning among members of a society.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah