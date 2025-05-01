Which statement by the nurse demonstrates a cultural bias?
A
I am interested in learning about my patients' cultural backgrounds to provide better care.
B
I believe that Western medicine is always superior to traditional healing practices.
C
I encourage patients to share any cultural beliefs that may affect their treatment.
D
I respect my patients' choices regarding their preferred methods of healing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural bias, which refers to the tendency to interpret or judge phenomena by standards inherent to one's own culture, often leading to unfair or prejudiced views about other cultures.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to identify any language that implies superiority or judgment of one culture over another, which is a hallmark of cultural bias.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'I believe that Western medicine is always superior to traditional healing practices.' This statement explicitly claims one cultural approach (Western medicine) is better than another (traditional healing), indicating cultural bias.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other statements, which show openness, respect, and willingness to learn about different cultural backgrounds without judgment, demonstrating cultural competence rather than bias.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement expressing superiority of Western medicine over traditional practices is the one that demonstrates cultural bias.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah