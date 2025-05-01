Why are cross-cultural studies important for our understanding of sex and gender?
A
They prove that sex and gender roles are biologically determined and remain consistent across all cultures.
B
They reveal how cultural norms and values shape the expression and perception of sex and gender roles, highlighting that these concepts are not universal but influenced by societal context.
C
They focus exclusively on genetic differences between men and women, ignoring cultural influences.
D
They demonstrate that psychological theories about sex and gender are only applicable in Western societies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts of sex and gender. Sex typically refers to biological differences between males and females, while gender involves the roles, behaviors, and identities that societies consider appropriate for men and women.
Step 2: Recognize that cross-cultural studies compare how different societies understand and express sex and gender roles, rather than assuming these roles are fixed or universal.
Step 3: Analyze how cultural norms, values, and social expectations influence the way gender roles are constructed and experienced in various societies, showing variability rather than biological determinism.
Step 4: Consider that cross-cultural research challenges the idea that sex and gender roles are solely biologically determined by demonstrating differences and similarities across cultures.
Step 5: Conclude that cross-cultural studies are important because they highlight the role of societal context in shaping sex and gender, emphasizing that these concepts are flexible and culturally influenced rather than universally fixed.
