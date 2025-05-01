LeDoux's research on the physiology of emotions has primarily focused on which part of the brain?
A
Cerebellum
B
Hippocampus
C
Amygdala
D
Prefrontal cortex
Understand that LeDoux's research centers on the physiological basis of emotions, particularly how the brain processes fear and emotional responses.
Identify the brain regions listed: Cerebellum (involved in motor control), Hippocampus (key for memory formation), Amygdala (critical for emotion processing), and Prefrontal cortex (involved in decision making and regulation).
Recall that the amygdala is known for its role in detecting emotional stimuli and generating emotional responses, especially fear.
Recognize that LeDoux's studies demonstrated how the amygdala processes fear-related stimuli and mediates emotional learning.
Conclude that among the options, the amygdala is the primary brain structure LeDoux focused on in his research on the physiology of emotions.
