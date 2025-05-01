Which of the following provides an example of how your own inner voice can influence self-esteem?
A
Thinking to yourself 'I am capable and worthy' after a challenging situation, which boosts your confidence.
B
Comparing your achievements to those of your peers and feeling motivated to improve.
C
Joining a club to meet new people and expand your social circle.
D
Receiving praise from a teacher for a good grade, which makes you feel proud.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for an example of how your own inner voice influences self-esteem. This means focusing on internal thoughts rather than external factors.
Identify what 'inner voice' means in psychology: it refers to the internal dialogue or self-talk that a person has with themselves, which can affect feelings and self-perception.
Review each option and determine whether it involves internal self-talk or external influences. For example, thinking 'I am capable and worthy' is an internal statement, while receiving praise is external.
Recognize that self-esteem is influenced by how we interpret and talk to ourselves internally, so the example that shows positive self-talk after a challenge best illustrates the inner voice's impact.
Conclude that the correct example is the one where the person thinks to themselves 'I am capable and worthy' after a challenging situation, as this internal dialogue boosts confidence and self-esteem.
