Which of the following is a major problem that still prevents a definitive conclusion about the universality of facial expressions of emotion?
A
All facial expressions are always identical across every culture and context.
B
Cultural differences in interpretation and display rules may influence how facial expressions are perceived and expressed.
C
Facial expressions are only learned through language and have no biological basis.
D
There is unanimous agreement among researchers that facial expressions are universal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of universality in facial expressions: it refers to the idea that certain facial expressions of emotion are recognized and produced similarly across all human cultures, suggesting a biological basis.
Recognize that one major challenge to this universality is the role of cultural differences, which can affect how facial expressions are interpreted and the social rules (display rules) that govern when and how emotions are expressed.
Consider that display rules are culturally learned norms that influence the intensity, duration, and appropriateness of emotional expressions, which can lead to variations in how emotions are shown and perceived across cultures.
Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that facial expressions are not always identical across every culture and context, and that there is not unanimous agreement among researchers about universality, which highlights ongoing debate.
Conclude that the key problem preventing a definitive conclusion about universality is the influence of cultural differences on interpretation and display rules, which complicates the assessment of whether facial expressions are truly universal.
