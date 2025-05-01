Who is credited with laying the foundation for the study of classical conditioning in psychology?
A
Ivan Pavlov
B
John Watson
C
Sigmund Freud
D
B.F. Skinner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that classical conditioning is a fundamental concept in behavioral psychology that explains how organisms learn through association.
Recall the historical figures associated with psychology and their contributions: Sigmund Freud is known for psychoanalysis, B.F. Skinner for operant conditioning, and John Watson for behaviorism.
Identify that classical conditioning specifically involves learning by pairing a neutral stimulus with an unconditioned stimulus to produce a conditioned response.
Recognize that Ivan Pavlov is the psychologist who first systematically studied this process through his experiments with dogs, where he demonstrated how a neutral stimulus (like a bell) could elicit a conditioned response (salivation).
Conclude that Ivan Pavlov is credited with laying the foundation for the study of classical conditioning in psychology.
