Which of the following is true about socialization agents in social psychology?
A
Socialization agents only influence individuals during early childhood and have no impact in adulthood.
B
Socialization agents have no effect on the development of social norms within a society.
C
Socialization agents such as family, peers, and media play a crucial role in shaping an individual's beliefs, values, and behaviors.
D
Socialization agents are limited to formal institutions like schools and do not include informal groups.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of socialization agents. These are individuals, groups, or institutions that influence a person's social development and help them learn the norms, values, behaviors, and roles appropriate to their society.
Step 2: Recognize that socialization agents include both formal institutions (like schools) and informal groups (such as family, peers, and media). This means they are not limited to just formal settings.
Step 3: Consider the role of socialization agents throughout the lifespan. They influence individuals not only during early childhood but also continue to impact beliefs and behaviors into adulthood.
Step 4: Understand that socialization agents contribute significantly to the development and reinforcement of social norms within a society, helping individuals understand what is acceptable and expected behavior.
Step 5: Based on these points, identify the correct statement as the one that acknowledges the crucial role of socialization agents such as family, peers, and media in shaping an individual's beliefs, values, and behaviors.
