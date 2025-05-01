Which of the following is true of the learning theorists in psychology?
A
They focus primarily on unconscious motives and childhood conflicts.
B
They argue that mental processes cannot be studied scientifically.
C
They emphasize the role of experience and environment in shaping behavior.
D
They believe that behavior is determined mainly by genetic inheritance.
Step 1: Identify the main focus of learning theorists in psychology. Learning theorists study how behavior is acquired and changed through experience and interaction with the environment.
Step 2: Understand that learning theories emphasize observable behavior rather than internal mental states or unconscious motives. This contrasts with psychoanalytic theories, which focus on unconscious motives and childhood conflicts.
Step 3: Recognize that learning theorists believe behavior can be studied scientifically by observing how environmental stimuli and consequences influence behavior, which means they do not argue that mental processes cannot be studied scientifically, but rather focus on observable behavior.
Step 4: Note that learning theorists do not primarily attribute behavior to genetic inheritance; instead, they emphasize the role of experience and environment in shaping behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement about learning theorists is that they emphasize the role of experience and environment in shaping behavior.
