Understand the concept of 'school climate' as the overall atmosphere and culture within a school, including attitudes, behaviors, and norms shared by students and staff.
Recognize that a school climate that tolerates aggressive behavior means that bullying or aggression is not effectively discouraged or punished, which can increase the likelihood of bullying occurring.
Consider how high levels of teacher supervision in common areas typically act as a protective factor by deterring bullying through increased monitoring and intervention.
Acknowledge that strong peer support for victims of bullying provides social protection and reduces the chances of bullying by empowering victims and discouraging bullies.
Note that clear anti-bullying policies that are consistently enforced create a structured environment where bullying is less likely to be tolerated or ignored, thereby reducing its occurrence.
