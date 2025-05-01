According to the principles of behaviorism, should students dedicate all of their reading time exclusively to behavior analysis?
A
Yes, because behavior analysis is the only scientifically valid approach in psychology.
B
No, because behaviorism is not considered a legitimate field in psychology.
C
No, because a well-rounded understanding of psychology includes multiple perspectives beyond behavior analysis.
D
Yes, because behaviorism rejects the study of any mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principle of behaviorism, which focuses on observable behaviors and their relationship with the environment, often excluding internal mental processes from its analysis.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior analysis is a significant and scientifically valid approach within psychology, but it is not the only perspective that contributes to a comprehensive understanding of human behavior.
Step 3: Consider that psychology as a field includes multiple perspectives, such as cognitive, humanistic, psychodynamic, and biological approaches, each offering unique insights into human thought and behavior.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement about dedicating all reading time exclusively to behavior analysis in light of the importance of integrating diverse psychological theories to gain a well-rounded understanding.
Step 5: Conclude that while behavior analysis is valuable, students should study various psychological perspectives to develop a broad and balanced knowledge base.
