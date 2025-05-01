According to behaviorism, is it accurate to state that behaviors with a sensory function are always reinforced through automatic positive reinforcement?
A
Yes, all sensory behaviors are exclusively maintained by automatic positive reinforcement.
B
Yes, but only if the behavior is socially mediated.
C
No, behaviors with a sensory function can be reinforced by other types of reinforcement as well.
D
No, sensory behaviors are never reinforced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sensory behaviors in behaviorism. Sensory behaviors are actions that produce internal sensory stimulation, often referred to as automatic reinforcement because the behavior itself provides the reinforcement without external social mediation.
Step 2: Define automatic positive reinforcement. This occurs when a behavior directly produces a pleasant sensory consequence that increases the likelihood of the behavior occurring again, such as a child rocking back and forth because it feels soothing.
Step 3: Recognize that while many sensory behaviors are maintained by automatic positive reinforcement, they are not exclusively reinforced this way. Sensory behaviors can also be influenced by other types of reinforcement, including automatic negative reinforcement (removal of an unpleasant sensation) or socially mediated reinforcement.
Step 4: Evaluate the given answer choices by comparing them to the understanding that sensory behaviors can be maintained by multiple reinforcement types, not just automatic positive reinforcement.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that behaviors with a sensory function can be reinforced by other types of reinforcement as well, meaning the answer 'No, behaviors with a sensory function can be reinforced by other types of reinforcement as well' is correct.
