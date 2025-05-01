In the context of behaviorism, antecedents come __________________ the behavior and ___________________ the consequence. Which option correctly completes the sentence?
A
before; before
B
after; after
C
after; before
D
before; after
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in behaviorism: 'antecedents' are stimuli or events that occur before a behavior, and 'consequences' are events that follow the behavior.
Recall the sequence in operant conditioning: an antecedent triggers or signals the behavior, and then the behavior is followed by a consequence.
Analyze the sentence structure: antecedents come ______ the behavior and ______ the consequence, so logically antecedents must come before the behavior and before the consequence.
Compare the options given: 'before; before', 'after; after', 'after; before', and 'before; after'. Since consequences come after behavior, antecedents must come before behavior and before the consequence.
Conclude that the correct completion is 'before; after' because antecedents come before the behavior and before the consequence, but the sentence specifically asks for the position relative to behavior and consequence, so antecedents come before behavior and before the consequence, which is effectively 'before; after' in the context of the sentence.
