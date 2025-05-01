Which of the following best describes the earliest form of intraverbal training in behaviorism?
A
Pairing objects with their spoken names
B
Using fill-in-the-blank statements to prompt a specific verbal response
C
Teaching imitation of motor actions
D
Reinforcing spontaneous vocalizations without prompts
step by step guidance
1
Understand that intraverbal behavior in behaviorism refers to verbal responses that are controlled by other verbal stimuli, without point-to-point correspondence. This means the response is related to the stimulus but not identical to it.
Recognize that the earliest form of intraverbal training involves establishing a connection between a verbal stimulus and a verbal response that is not a direct imitation or naming, but rather a response prompted by a verbal cue.
Identify that 'pairing objects with their spoken names' is more related to tact training, where a verbal response is evoked by a nonverbal stimulus (the object). This is not intraverbal behavior.
Note that 'teaching imitation of motor actions' relates to motor imitation, not verbal behavior, and 'reinforcing spontaneous vocalizations without prompts' involves encouraging vocal behavior but not specifically intraverbal responses.
Conclude that using fill-in-the-blank statements to prompt a specific verbal response exemplifies the earliest intraverbal training, as it involves a verbal stimulus prompting a related but not identical verbal response.
