Which of the following best defines behaviorism and identifies its founder?
A
Behaviorism is a perspective that focuses on self-actualization and free will, and it was founded by Abraham Maslow.
B
Behaviorism is a psychological approach that emphasizes unconscious motives and was founded by Sigmund Freud.
C
Behaviorism is a school of psychology that focuses on observable behaviors and their relationship with the environment, and it was founded by John B. Watson.
D
Behaviorism is a theory that studies mental processes such as memory and problem-solving, and it was founded by Jean Piaget.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of behaviorism in psychology. Behaviorism is a school of thought that emphasizes the study of observable behaviors rather than internal mental states.
Step 2: Recognize that behaviorism focuses on how behaviors are learned and influenced by the environment, often through conditioning processes such as classical and operant conditioning.
Step 3: Identify the founder of behaviorism. John B. Watson is credited with founding behaviorism as a formal psychological approach, emphasizing the importance of observable behavior over introspection.
Step 4: Differentiate behaviorism from other psychological perspectives mentioned, such as humanistic psychology (Maslow), psychoanalysis (Freud), and cognitive development theory (Piaget), which focus on different aspects of human experience.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of behaviorism is the one that highlights observable behavior and environmental influence, with John B. Watson as its founder.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah