The ability to view situations from more than one cultural framework refers to which of the following concepts in cultural psychology?
A
Cultural assimilation
B
Stereotyping
C
Cultural relativism
D
Ethnocentrism
1
Identify the key concept being asked about: the ability to view situations from more than one cultural framework.
Review the definitions of each option: Cultural assimilation involves adopting the traits of another culture; stereotyping involves oversimplified generalizations about groups; ethnocentrism is judging other cultures by the standards of one's own culture.
Understand that the concept describing the ability to appreciate and understand different cultural perspectives without bias is cultural relativism.
Recognize that cultural relativism promotes viewing behaviors and beliefs within the context of the culture they belong to, rather than through one's own cultural lens.
Conclude that the correct concept matching the description is cultural relativism, as it emphasizes multiple cultural frameworks rather than a single viewpoint.
