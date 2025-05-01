Which of the following subfields of psychology is correctly matched with its sample topic?
A
Developmental psychology: Studying how children acquire language skills over time
B
Clinical psychology: Investigating how groups make decisions in organizations
C
Social psychology: Exploring the effects of brain injuries on memory
D
Cognitive psychology: Examining the influence of cultural traditions on moral values
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main focus of each subfield of psychology. Developmental psychology studies how people grow and change over their lifespan, including language acquisition in children.
Step 2: Recognize that clinical psychology primarily deals with diagnosing and treating mental health disorders, not group decision-making in organizations.
Step 3: Know that social psychology examines how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others, rather than brain injuries and memory.
Step 4: Identify that cognitive psychology focuses on mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving, but cultural influences on moral values are more related to social or cultural psychology.
Step 5: Match each subfield with the topic that aligns with its core focus, confirming that 'Developmental psychology: Studying how children acquire language skills over time' is correctly matched.
