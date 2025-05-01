Which of the following is a key difference between Area I (Open Area) and Area II (Blind Area) of the Johari Window?
A
Area I contains information known to both the individual and others, while Area II contains information known to others but not to the individual.
B
Area I contains information known only to the individual, while Area II contains information unknown to everyone.
C
Area I contains information known only to others, while Area II contains information known to both the individual and others.
D
Area I contains information unknown to both the individual and others, while Area II contains information known only to the individual.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Johari Window model, which is a tool used in psychology to help people better understand their relationship with themselves and others by categorizing knowledge about the self into four areas.
Identify Area I, known as the Open Area, which includes information about the individual that is known both to themselves and to others. This area represents shared knowledge and open communication.
Identify Area II, known as the Blind Area, which includes information about the individual that others know but the individual themselves is unaware of. This area highlights aspects of the self that can be revealed through feedback.
Compare the definitions of Area I and Area II to see that the key difference lies in who has the knowledge: Area I is mutual knowledge, while Area II is knowledge others have but the individual does not.
Use this understanding to evaluate the answer choices and select the one that correctly states that Area I contains information known to both the individual and others, while Area II contains information known to others but not to the individual.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah