Which of the following subfields of psychology is correctly matched with its description?
A
Developmental psychology: primarily studies workplace behavior and organizational efficiency
B
Clinical psychology: focuses on diagnosing and treating mental disorders
C
Social psychology: investigates the biological basis of behavior and brain function
D
Cognitive psychology: specializes in the treatment of psychological disorders through medication
1
Step 1: Understand the key focus of each subfield of psychology mentioned in the problem. Developmental psychology studies how people grow and change over their lifespan, not workplace behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that Clinical psychology is concerned with diagnosing and treating mental disorders, which matches the correct answer given.
Step 3: Note that Social psychology examines how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others, rather than focusing on biological bases.
Step 4: Understand that Cognitive psychology studies mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving, but does not specialize in treatment through medication (which is more related to psychiatry).
Step 5: Compare each description with the known definitions of the subfields to confirm that only Clinical psychology is correctly matched with its description.
