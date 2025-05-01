Which of the following statements is true of school and educational psychologists?
They focus on understanding and improving learning processes within educational settings.
They are mainly concerned with diagnosing and treating neurological diseases.
They primarily study the effects of medication on mental disorders.
They specialize in analyzing workplace productivity and organizational behavior.
Step 1: Identify the primary role of school and educational psychologists. These professionals focus on understanding how students learn and develop within educational settings.
Step 2: Recognize that school and educational psychologists work to improve learning processes, which may include assessing learning difficulties, developing interventions, and supporting students' emotional and social well-being in schools.
Step 3: Differentiate their role from other psychology specializations. For example, diagnosing and treating neurological diseases is typically the role of neuropsychologists or clinical neuropsychologists.
Step 4: Understand that studying the effects of medication on mental disorders is generally the focus of clinical psychologists or psychiatrists, not school or educational psychologists.
Step 5: Note that analyzing workplace productivity and organizational behavior is the domain of industrial-organizational psychologists, which is distinct from the educational focus of school and educational psychologists.
