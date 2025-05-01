Which of the following components are typically measured by psychologists interested in subjective well-being?
A
Life satisfaction, positive affect, and negative affect
B
Cognitive ability, reaction time, and memory span
C
Personality traits, intelligence quotient, and motor skills
D
Physical health, genetic predisposition, and socioeconomic status
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that subjective well-being (SWB) refers to how people experience and evaluate their lives and specific domains and activities in their lives.
Recognize that psychologists typically measure SWB using three main components: life satisfaction, positive affect, and negative affect.
Life satisfaction is a cognitive evaluation of one's overall life quality, often measured by asking individuals to assess their satisfaction with life as a whole.
Positive affect and negative affect refer to the emotional components of SWB, representing the frequency and intensity of positive emotions (like joy) and negative emotions (like sadness) experienced by an individual.
Identify that other options such as cognitive ability, reaction time, personality traits, or physical health are not direct measures of subjective well-being but relate to different psychological or physiological constructs.
