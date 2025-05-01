According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which category of needs is most directly related to environmental health?
A
Belongingness and love needs
B
Self-actualization needs
C
Physiological needs
D
Esteem needs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory in psychology comprising five levels: physiological needs, safety needs, belongingness and love needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization needs.
Identify that physiological needs are the most basic and fundamental needs, including necessities such as food, water, shelter, and air, which are essential for survival.
Recognize that environmental health directly impacts these physiological needs because a healthy environment provides clean air, safe water, and adequate shelter conditions.
Compare the other categories: belongingness and love needs relate to social connections, esteem needs relate to respect and achievement, and self-actualization needs relate to personal growth, none of which are as directly tied to environmental health as physiological needs.
Conclude that among the options, physiological needs are most directly related to environmental health because they involve the basic conditions required for human survival that the environment supports.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah