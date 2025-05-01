Which of the following best describes how media exposure can negatively affect self-esteem according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Media often promotes unrealistic standards of beauty and success, leading individuals to compare themselves unfavorably and experience lower self-esteem.
B
Media exposure only affects self-esteem in adults, not in children or adolescents.
C
Media exposure always increases self-esteem by providing positive role models and encouraging self-acceptance.
D
Media has no impact on self-esteem because emotional responses are determined solely by genetic factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-esteem, which refers to an individual's overall subjective evaluation of their own worth or value.
Step 2: Recognize that psychological theories of emotion and self-esteem often highlight the role of social comparison, where individuals evaluate themselves relative to others.
Step 3: Identify that media exposure frequently presents idealized and often unrealistic images of beauty, success, and lifestyle, which can serve as standards for comparison.
Step 4: Analyze how comparing oneself to these unrealistic media portrayals can lead to negative self-evaluations, causing individuals to feel inadequate or less worthy, thereby lowering self-esteem.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that media promotes unrealistic standards, leading to unfavorable self-comparisons and reduced self-esteem, rather than media having no effect or only positive effects.
