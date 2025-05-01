Which of the following is NOT considered a major component in the psychological definition of happiness?
A
Low negative affect
B
Life satisfaction
C
Positive affect
D
Physical strength
Step 1: Understand the psychological definition of happiness, which typically includes three major components: positive affect, low negative affect, and life satisfaction.
Step 2: Identify each option given in the problem and determine whether it fits into one of these three components.
Step 3: Recognize that 'positive affect' refers to experiencing positive emotions and moods, such as joy and contentment.
Step 4: Recognize that 'low negative affect' means experiencing fewer negative emotions, such as sadness or anger.
Step 5: Recognize that 'life satisfaction' is a cognitive evaluation of one's overall life quality, which is also a core component of happiness, whereas 'physical strength' is not considered a psychological component of happiness.
