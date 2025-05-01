Which of the following best describes the difference between gender dysphoria and transvestic fetishism?
A
Transvestic fetishism involves a desire to transition genders, while gender dysphoria is limited to cross-dressing behaviors.
B
Gender dysphoria involves distress due to a mismatch between one's gender identity and assigned sex, while transvestic fetishism is characterized by sexual arousal from cross-dressing without necessarily experiencing gender-related distress.
C
Both gender dysphoria and transvestic fetishism are defined by persistent cross-dressing and desire for gender transition.
D
Gender dysphoria is a type of sexual fetish, whereas transvestic fetishism is a medical condition related to gender identity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria refers to the psychological distress that results from an incongruence between a person's experienced or expressed gender and the gender assigned at birth.
Step 2: Understand the definition of transvestic fetishism. Transvestic fetishism is characterized by sexual arousal or gratification from cross-dressing, which does not necessarily involve any distress about one's gender identity.
Step 3: Compare the core features of both conditions. Gender dysphoria centers on distress related to gender identity mismatch, while transvestic fetishism centers on sexual arousal from cross-dressing without distress about gender identity.
Step 4: Recognize that gender dysphoria may involve a desire to transition to the experienced gender, whereas transvestic fetishism does not imply a desire to change gender but focuses on the sexual aspect of cross-dressing.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the answer choices, identifying the option that correctly distinguishes gender dysphoria as distress related to gender identity and transvestic fetishism as sexual arousal from cross-dressing without gender distress.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah