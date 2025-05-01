In social psychology, why do sociologists tend to focus on group behavior rather than individual behavior?
A
Because group behavior reveals patterns and influences that cannot be understood by studying individuals alone
B
Because group behavior is always predictable and uniform
C
Because groups are easier to study than individuals
D
Because individual behavior is considered irrelevant to social psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core focus of social psychology, which is to study how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the presence of others, often within groups.
Recognize that sociologists and social psychologists emphasize group behavior because groups exhibit patterns, norms, and influences that emerge only when individuals interact collectively.
Acknowledge that individual behavior alone may not reveal these social dynamics, as many social influences operate at the group level, such as conformity, social roles, and group decision-making.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering that group behavior is not always predictable or uniform, groups are not necessarily easier to study than individuals, and individual behavior is not irrelevant but often studied within the context of groups.
Conclude that the best explanation is that group behavior reveals social patterns and influences that cannot be fully understood by studying individuals in isolation.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah