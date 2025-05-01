According to Freud's psychodynamic theory, how is gender identity primarily achieved during childhood?
A
By learning gender roles through observation and imitation of adults in society
B
Through the resolution of the Oedipus or Electra complex during the phallic stage, leading children to identify with the same-sex parent
C
As a result of genetic inheritance and biological maturation alone
D
Through reinforcement and punishment of gender-typical behaviors by caregivers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Freud's psychodynamic theory emphasizes stages of psychosexual development, with the phallic stage (around ages 3-6) being crucial for gender identity formation.
Recognize that during the phallic stage, children experience the Oedipus complex (for boys) or Electra complex (for girls), which involves unconscious desires and feelings toward the opposite-sex parent.
Learn that resolving these complexes involves the child identifying with the same-sex parent, which helps internalize gender roles and norms.
Note that this identification process is considered the primary mechanism by which gender identity is achieved in Freud's theory, rather than through direct observation, imitation, or reinforcement alone.
Summarize that gender identity, according to Freud, is primarily formed through the psychological resolution of these complexes during the phallic stage, leading to identification with the same-sex parent.
